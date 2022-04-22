Hummel went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Hummel batted leadoff after the riding the bench for two games against Washington and gave his batting average a much-needed boost. As one might expect from his first stint the majors, his BB/K of 1.33 is of some concern, but his 21 plate appearances represent a very small sample size. At the very least, he needs to work on patience at the plate to lower his 20.7 percent strikeout frequency.