Hummel started at catcher and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 18-2 loss to Philadelphia.
All five of Hummel's starts since being recalled Aug. 9 have come behind the dish. Normally an outfielder, Hummel added catching duties to his resume in 2022, and any playing time for the rest of the season will likely come as a catcher, as Arizona's outfield is crowded with some of the organization's best prospects, in addition to the suddenly valuable Jake McCarthy. Daulton Varsho -- one of the prospects in the outfield that came up through the system as a catcher -- could be used behind the plate, but he's primarily focused on right field.
