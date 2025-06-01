The Diamondbacks recalled Mena from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The right-hander was demoted after firing 3.2 scoreless relief innings May 9 in his 2025 MLB debut, and he'll rejoin Arizona ahead of Sunday's series finale versus Washington. Mena is one of Arizona's top prospects and has a 4.84 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB over 44.2 innings while working as a starter at Reno, but he's pegged for a relief role while up in the majors.