The White Sox traded Mena to the Diamondbacks on Saturday in exchange for Dominic Fletcher, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Since his promotion to Double-A in 2022, Mena has struggled to find his footing in the minor leagues. He managed a 4.66 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 23 starts in Double-A last season and surrendered 13 runs in 19.2 frames upon arriving in Triple-A. Mena will likely return to Triple-A to begin 2024, but he will need to show significant improvement before he can hope to join the Diamondbacks' rotation -- a task that may prove difficult in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.