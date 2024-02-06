Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Mena is "not a finished product" and is expected to start the season at Triple-A Reno, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Hazen said the right-handed Mena's slider and curveball are "really good," adding that the pitcher has a "decent" changeup. "We felt like this was an opportunity for us to add a really young starting pitcher, already been to Triple-A, and we think he has really good stuff," the GM said. What the organization will be looking for when spring training opens is an increase in velocity, then a process of refining all offerings and to develop pitch sequencing. Mena, who turned 21 in December, made four starts at the Triple-A level while with the White Sox organization in 2023.