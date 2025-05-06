The Diamondbacks recalled Mena from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

With Tommy Henry headed back to the minors, the Diamondbacks will call upon Mena to presumably serve as a long reliever for the big-league squad. The 22-year-old righty gave up four earned runs in three innings during his MLB debut last season, and he's turned in a 5.76 ERA through 29.2 innings in Triple-A this year.