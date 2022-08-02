Rivera was added to Arizona's roster on Tuesday.
Rivera was playing at the Triple-A level when he was acquired by the Diamondbacks on Monday, but he will get a chance to show what he can do with his new club immediately. Josh Rojas has been playing third base nearly every day since mid-May though, so it remains to be seen how much playing time Rivera will see.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Expected to join MLB roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Ends up with Diamondbacks•
-
Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Sent down Friday•
-
Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Benefiting from Witt's absence•
-
Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Sitting in second straight•
-
Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Playing time opens up•