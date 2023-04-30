Rivera started at third base and went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over Colorado.

Rivera got the start at third against a righty instead of Josh Rojas, who gave Ketel Marte a rest at second base. Rivera has hit in all four games since being called up as a replacement for Jake McCarthy, going 7-for-12 with two RBI. He's currently third on the depth chart at the hot corner behind Rojas and Evan Longoria, who has one hit in last 21 at-bats and is batting .208.