Rivera (shoulder) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Rivera sat out Tuesday after injuring his left shoulder while trying to make a catch near the stands in Monday's series opener versus New York, but it has proven to be a minor blip. He'll cover third base and bat seventh for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Citi Field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Out with sore shoulder•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Moves into short-side platoon role•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Sits amid slump•