Rivera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Rivera had started at third base in each of the last four contests, but two of those starts came while the Diamondbacks were opposing left-handed pitchers. Though he's produced a solid .768 OPS since joining the Diamondbacks as a trade-deadline pickup from the Royals, Rivera hasn't quite produced well enough to hold down an everyday role in an Arizona lineup that's been running hot over the past several weeks.