Rivera is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Rivera has quickly taken on a prominent role in the Diamondbacks' offense, and rightly so. The 26-year-old is slashing .406/.424/.594 through 10 games (33 plate appearances) since his promotion from Triple-A Reno on April 25.
