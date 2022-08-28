Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Sergio Alcantara will get a turn at third base while Rivera rests for the series finale. Rivera had started in each of the Diamondbacks' last seven games and went 6-for-26 with a home run, five walks, two doubles, five runs and five RBI over that stretch.
