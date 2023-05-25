Rivera started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Philadelphia.

Rivera produced a first-inning run with a groundout then singled home a pair in the Diamondbacks' four-run third inning. He and Evan Longoria, who served as the DH on Wednesday, have been sharing third base duty against lefties while Josh Rojas is the primary starter against righties. That means Rivera's playing time (and Longoria's) is spotty and infrequent.