Rivera was traded to the Diamondbacks on Monday in exchange for pitcher Luke Weaver, John reports.
Rivera posted a .683 OPS over 211 big-league plate appearances this season but also a .908 mark over 85 PA with Triple-A Omaha, so the Diamondbacks decided to pick him up in an effort to shore up their infield depth.
