Rivera 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and three RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win against the Pirates.

Rivera hit out of the second spot in the order and came through with a big performance for Arizona, smacking a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the seventh. He added another double in the eighth frame for his first three-hit effort of the campaign. Since joining the Diamondbacks from the Royals on Aug. 1, Rivera is slashing .368/.429/.842 with two homers, three doubles and four RBI through six contests.