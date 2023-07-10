Rivera started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates.

Rivera and Evan Longoria have jockeyed for starts at the hot corner with the former's playing time on an uptick. Unfortunately, Rivera heads into the All-Star break hitless in the last 11 at-bats. After his callup in late April, Rivera posted a .361/.391/.472 line over his first 33 games, but that dropped to .145/.158/.164 in the previous 14 contests. There's room for improvement at third base; the Diamondbacks rank 21st with a .686 OPS from its third basemen.