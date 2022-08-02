Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Rivera is expected to report to the major-league club but the logistics of that have yet to be determined, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Rivera gives the lefty-heavy Diamondbacks a right-handed hitter that will likely "see a lot of starts against lefties," either at third base or designated hitter, according to the general manager. Rivera has hit well at Triple-A -- a combined .291 average with 22 home runs over 330 at-bats in 2021 and 2022 -- but is batting just .243 with seven home runs over 288 at-bats in the majors. The minor-league numbers are inflated, given that his home park in Omaha is beneficial for right-handed batters.