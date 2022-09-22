Rivera started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Rivera was surprisingly in the lineup against right-hander Dustin May, as Arizona manager Torey Lovullo benched primary third baseman and left-handed hitting Josh Rojas because of recent defensive inconsistency, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas is working on technique with infield coach Tony Perezchica and may be held out of Thursday's series finale against left-hander Julio Urias, which means another start for the righty-hitting Rivera.