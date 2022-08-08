Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Rivera put Arizona on the comeback trail with his sixth-inning solo shot. It was his first homer and second hit in three games since he was traded from the Royals last Monday. The righty-hitting third baseman has started twice in the team's last five contests, though the Diamondbacks have yet to face a southpaw since he joined them. Rivera owns a .238/.290/.413 slash line with seven homers, 23 RBI, 28 runs scored, nine doubles and three triples through 221 plate appearances this year. The versatility of regular third baseman Josh Rojas could afford Rivera slightly more than just a short-side platoon role.