Rivera started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-7 win over Washington.

Rivera got the start against a lefty ahead of Evan Longoria and gave Arizona an early lead with a first-inning homer. He's starting against lefties -- at third, first and DH in the last week -- and hit safely in all games started since his callup from Triple-A Reno. Overall, he's batting .423 (.455 BABIP) with one home run, two doubles, five RBI and five runs scored. There isn't a full-time role for Rivera, but he should be safe to stay in MLB for now after coming up as a replacement for struggling outfielder Jake McCarthy.