Rivera will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Rivera will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row after going 5-for-14 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI across the prior four contests. Though Rivera should be a mainstay in the lineup against southpaws, he's seen an uptick in opportunities versus right-handed pitching lately thanks to Christian Walker missing a start due to an illness and Lourdes Gurriel having now sat out three games in a row with groin tightness.
