Rivera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.
Rivera knocked in Josh Rojas on a second-inning shot to put the Diamondbacks up 6-0. In 17 games since being acquired from the Royals, Rivera has gone 17-for-61, taking his batting average from .233 to .247 in the process. During that span he also has five homers including his two-run blast Friday.
