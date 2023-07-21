Rivera went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Atlanta.

Rivera's blast was the second of back-to-back homers in the seventh inning that turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead before the bullpen let it slip away. The home run was the second in as many starts for Rivera, who had entered the All-Star break in a slump but is 4-for-13 with three extra-base hits in the second half. He continues to have an edge at third base over Evan Longoria.