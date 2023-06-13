Rivera went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-8 win over the Phillies.

Rivera was a pivotal contributor in the Diamondbacks' comeback from a 5-1 deficit. He singled and scored in the third and fourth innings, including an RBI knock, then brought in another run with a sacrifice fly. Rivera continues to swing a hot bat, having hit safely in 13 of the last 15 games (22-for-55, .400), including multiple hits in eight of them.