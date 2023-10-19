Rivera is starting at third base and batting eighth Thursday in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria started each of the Diamondbacks' first seven games at third base this postseason, but it will be Rivera at the hot corner Thursday as Longoria slides into the designated hitter spot. Rivera did receive one plate appearance in Game 1 of the NLCS, grounding out as a pinch-hitter.