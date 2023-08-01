Rivera started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over San Francisco.

Rivera's 10th-inning single gave the Diamondbacks a brief lead before the Giants scored in the bottom of the frame. It was his sixth straight game with hit; he's 8-for-20 during the streak. A series of moves over the last few days impacts third base going forward. After placing Evan Longoria (back) on the injured list Saturday, Arizona traded infielder Josh Rojas to Seattle then acquired infielder Jace Peterson from Athletics. Peterson is essentially a Rojas replacement -- a left-handed bat that plays second and third base -- and could emerge as a platoon mate of Rivera.