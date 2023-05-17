Rivera went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to Oakland.
All Rivera has done since being called up from Triple-A Reno at the tail end of April is hit. The utility infielder has hit safely in nine of 10 starts and is .370 (17-for-46) overall in 14 games. He's typically in the lineup somewhere whenever the Diamondbacks face a left-hander.
