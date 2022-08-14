Rivera went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

Rivera is picking up his power pace -- he's hit safely in his last six games, logging four homers and three doubles while going 9-for-19 (.474). For perspective, he had all of six long balls in 63 contests with the Royals to begin the year. The third baseman is up to a .253/.304/.466 slash line with 10 homers, 28 RBI, 32 runs scored, 11 doubles and three triples through 237 plate appearances this year. Rivera sees roughly half of the playing time at the hot corner, while the more defensively versatile Josh Rojas gets the rest of it, though that balance could change if the former stays productive at the plate.