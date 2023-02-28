Rivera went 1-for-2 with a three-run walkoff home run in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.
Rivera has appeared in two games and leads the Diamondbacks with five RBI in Cactus League play. He's competing for a bench role with Pavin Smith and Kyle Lewis (legs), but the fact that Rivera was still in the lineup at the end of an early spring game suggests he's behind in the battle.
