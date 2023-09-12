Rivera exited Monday's win over the Mets with a shoulder injury, MLB.com reports.
Rivera, who started at third base, made an awkward attempt to catch a foul ball near the stands while running into the tarp. He stayed in the game for another inning before being removed. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo believes Rivera is fine and described him as day-to-day. He was replaced at third base by Jace Peterson.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Moves into short-side platoon role•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Sits amid slump•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Knocks in run•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Not starting Saturday•