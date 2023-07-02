Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
After Josh Rojas was demoted to Triple-A Reno on June 19, Rivera looked as though he might be a candidate to pick up everyday playing time, but he's now started just six times in 13 games since that date. Instead, Evan Longoria appears to have the edge on playing time at the hot corner for the time being.
