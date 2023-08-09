Rivera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

After starting at third base against lefties Dallas Keuchel and Julio Urias in the Diamondbacks' last two games and going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts, Rivera will move to the bench Wednesday for the second straight game in which Arizona has opposed a right-hander. Trade-deadline pickup Jace Peterson will get the nod at the hot corner against Dodgers righty Bobby Miller and appears to have moved into the strong side of a platoon with Rivera at third base.