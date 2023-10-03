Rivera is not in the lineup Tuesday for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Brewers.

Evan Longoria will start at third base and bat eighth versus the Brewers and right-hander Corbin Burnes. Rivera had a promising first half this season with Arizona, but the 27-year-old slashed just .146/.234/.164 over his final 64 plate appearances dating back to the beginning of August.