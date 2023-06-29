Rivera is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.
The hot-hitting Evan Longoria will start at third base and bat sixth as the Diamondbacks close out this three-game series versus Tampa Bay. Rivera showed well upon his initial call-up to the majors in late April and still holds a shiny .306 batting average on the year, but his lack of power production is preventing him from fully securing everyday at-bats.
