Rivera was placed on the 60-day injuredlist Sunday with a fractured left wrist.
Rivera was scratched from Saturday's lineup with what was initially labeled forearm soreness, but he's now been diagnosed with a fractured wrist. It's unclear if the 26-year-old will require surgery, but he'll have four-plus months to recover before the start of spring training in February.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Returns to bench role•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Fills in for Rojas•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Launches solo homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Tallies three hits Friday•