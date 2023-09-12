Rivera (shoulder) is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.
Rivera injured his left shoulder while trying to catch a ball near the stands in Monday's series opener at New York, though it's not believed to be anything serious. Jace Peterson will get the start at third base for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Geraldo Perdomo is covering shortstop.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Moves into short-side platoon role•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Sits amid slump•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Knocks in run•