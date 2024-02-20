Rivera played shortstop during the offseason in winter ball and is expected to be the backup there when the regular season opens, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Rivera has also played shortstop in previous winters, but the 27-year-old has not played an inning during his career in professional ball in the States. The organization clearly values Rivera, who is out of options, and it doesn't want to risk losing him. The right-handed batter can fill-in against lefties, against whom starter Geraldo Perdomo had a .579 OPS in 2023. A best-case scenario would have Rivera behind Perdomo at shortstop and backing up at third and first base.