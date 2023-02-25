Rivera (wrist) will bat cleanup and play third base Saturday against the Athletics.
Rivera suffered a fractured wrist at the tail end of last season, but the injury evidently is no longer a problem. He'll compete for a bench spot in camp after hitting .238/.298/.393 with 13 homers in 131 games across his first two big-league campaigns.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Out with fractured wrist•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Returns to bench role•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Fills in for Rojas•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Launches solo homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Back on bench Wednesday•