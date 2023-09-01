The Diamondbacks recalled Rivera from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Rivera was optioned to Reno on Aug. 12, and he has since slashed .304/.418/.609 with three homers and eight RBI across 55 plate appearances. He'll rejoin Arizona as rosters expand to 28 players Friday and could split time at third base with Jace Peterson. Buddy Kennedy was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
