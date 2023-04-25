Rivera was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
He'll replace struggling outfielder Jake McCarthy on the Diamondbacks' active roster. Rivera had been off to a highly encouraging start this season at Reno, but the 26-year-old will likely operate mostly as a utility infielder with very little fantasy upside. He owns a career .238/.298/.393 batting line in the bigs.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Launches walkoff home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Ready to play•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Out with fractured wrist•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Returns to bench role•