Rivera is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Rivera started the last five games, but he went just 2-for-15 (.133) over the last four, so manager Torey Lovullo decided to hold him out Thursday. Stone Garrett will enter the lineup in Rivera's place.
