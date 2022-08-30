Rivera is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
Rivera has been on a nice run at the plate, but he will be held out Tuesday with the Diamondbacks facing a tough right-hander in Aaron Nola.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Hits two-run homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Resting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Knocks pair of solo shots•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Enjoys big game Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: First homer with new team•