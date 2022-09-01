Rivera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

The righty-hitting Rivera finds himself on the bench for the Diamondbacks' third straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Brandon Woodruff). Even though he finished August with an excellent .932 OPS in 20 games, Rivera looks like he'll be the odd man out for an everyday role following the promotion of top prospect Corbin Carroll. With Carroll, Alex Thomas and Daulton Varsho expected to compose Arizona's outfield versus right-handed pitching more often than not, Jake McCarthy is expected to poach designated-hitter duties from Rivera.