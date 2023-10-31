Rivera will start at third base and bat eighth Tuesday in Game 4 of the World Series against the Rangers.
This marks the first start of the Fall Classic for Rivera, who's gone 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored off the bench. He's filling in for the struggling Evan Longoria on Tuesday as the Diamondbacks look to even up the series.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Getting start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: In Game 3 lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Absent from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera: Out with sore shoulder•