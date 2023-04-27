Rivera started at third base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Royals.

With lefty Ryan Yarbrough hurling for Kansas City, Josh Rojas was on the bench and Rivera started at third. Evan Longoria, who typically plays third against southpaws, served as the designated hitter. Rivera came home on a Longoria single in the fourth inning then an inning later, he delivered Alek Thomas with a two-out base hit. Rivera is not expected to see many opportunities, but he could cement a role if he produces with the bat. In his first appearance after a callup from Triple-A Reno earlier this week, Rivera produced an RBI-single as a pinch hitter.