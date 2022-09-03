Rivera went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI during Friday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks were unable to generate much offense during Friday's low-scoring matchup, and Rivera was the only player on the team to record multiple hits. The 26-year-old has settled for a short-side platoon role recently, but he's crossed the plate in eight of his last nine games. Over that stretch, he's hit .294 with a home run, three doubles, nine runs and seven RBI.