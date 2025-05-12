Now Playing

The Diamondbacks designated Hampson for assignment Monday.

Hampson will lose his spot on the Arizona roster with the Diamondbacks calling up top prospect Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. After attending spring training with the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee, Hampson was able to secure a utility role with the big club heading into Opening Day. He saw limited action over the first month and a half of the season, appearing in 18 games and slashing .167/.359/.167 with two steals across 41 plate appearances. Hampson's speed and defensive versatility could entice another team to put in a waiver claim for him and bring him aboard as a bench bat.

