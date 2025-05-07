Hampson started in center field and went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Hampson made a second consecutive start in center field in place of Alek Thomas against a left-hander. Thomas, who is routinely out of lineups against lefties, made a start against a southpaw last week, but that appears to have been a one-game event. Hampson is 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in the two starts and overall is batting .167 through 17 appearances.