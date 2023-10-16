Peterson is not on the Diamondbacks' NLCS roster.
Peterson was a late addition to Arizona's NL Wild Card roster as a replacement for Jake McCarthy (oblique) and he wound up receiving just one plate appearance combined between that series and the NLDS. The Diamondbacks are going with pitcher Slade Cecconi on their NLCS roster over Peterson.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added to NL Wild Card Series roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Left off roster for Round 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Logs fourth steal•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Steals base in win•