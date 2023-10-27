Peterson was added to the Diamondbacks' World Series roster Friday.

Peterson was part of Arizona's NL Wild Card roster, then removed for the NLCS and is now back on the roster for the Fall Classic. Slade Cecconi -- who replaced Peterson on the NLCS roster -- has been removed. Evan Longoria is just 5-for-37 with 17 strikeouts this postseason, so it's possible Peterson sees some action at third base, at least against right-handers.